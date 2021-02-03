Sega and Creative Assembly have announced a third game in their popular fantasy warfare series Total War: Warhammer III for release on PC later this year.

The three-quel promises more epic-scale battles in the Warhammer universe, and promises a huge map and a wider selection of individual races than the previous titles in the series. Joining the Nurgle, Slaanesh, Tzeentch and Khorne are the stern warriors of Kislev and the vast empire of Grand Cathay. There'll be nine Legendary Lords leading each of these races which will be revealed over the next few months.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, and Total War: Warhammer III is set to launch later in 2021 on PC via Steam and also the Epic Game Store.