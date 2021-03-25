Sega has announced that Total War: Rome Remastered, an upgraded version of Creative Assembly's 2004 PC strategy classic Rome: Total War, will be launching on PC in April of this year.

The remaster will include the base game and its Alexander and Barbarian Invasion expansions. As the remaster moniker implies, there's a bunch of included aesthetic upgrades allowing it to support 4K resolutions, updated unit models and textures, widescreen and ultrawide support as well as improved VFX and sound mix, but also raft of quality of life improvements including enhanced cameras and controls, new campaign map overlays, a new tactical battle map, Quick Lists and more.

On top of this is a strong focus on helping new players into the game, with an overhauled help system, integrated wiki and fully redesigned campaign tutorial, as well as more tips for new players. Improved accessiblity is a further focus, with a redesigned UI that includes scaling, hi-res buttons and icons and improved support for color blindness.

Development on the remaster is being handled by Feral Interactive, long time collaborators with Creative Assembly who've previously worked on bringing the other Total War games to Mac. What's more, as per the game's FAQ owners of the original version of the game on Steam will also be eligible for a 50% loyalty discount from the new version.

Check out a trailer for the game below. Total War: Rome Remastered launches for PC, Mac and Linux via Steam on April 29, 2021.