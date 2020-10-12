Perfect World Entertainment has released its launch trailer for upcoming action RPG Torchlight 3 ahead of the game's launch tomorrow.

The trailer, which you can see below, introduces us to the game's four hero classes—the Railmaster, the Dusk Mage, the Sharpshooter and the Forged— and their individual playstyles, from ranged precision to crowd control. On top of this, we also get a peek at a few of the series' signature pet companions you'll be able to pick up on your journey, as well as a look at the brand new customisable base features.

Finally, the trailer also gives us a glimpse at some of the end-game content in the form of Fazeer's Dun'djinn which offers players a series of progressively difficult levels that offer a harder challenge for much more powerful loot.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. Torchlight 3 launches on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from tomorrow, October 13 with a Nintendo Switch version to follow soon.