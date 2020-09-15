Activision Blizzard has announced that Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 has become the fastest entry in the skateboarding series' 21-year history to kickflip its way to a million units sold-through, proving fans do still indeed have an appetite for the big air, high-score antics of the series.

Following the announcement from Activision Blizzard's official Twitter account, the skateboarding legend Tony Hawk himself commented on the milestone with a tweet of his own, saying: "Thank you to all of the diehard THPS fans that inspired our @TonyHawkTheGame remaster; you were the catalyst for all this success."

Naturally, it likely helps that the game is a solid bringing-up-to-date of two spectacular skateboarding classics—you can check out our Josh's review on his time with the game here. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.