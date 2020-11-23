Square Enix has dropped a trailer for a new free-to-play action game starring gaming's favourite grave-robber Lara Croft in Tomb Raider Reloaded.

The teaser not only features a pretty adorable looking Lara wearing her OG getup and trademark dual pistols, but has plenty of other nods to the original 1996 Tomb Raider game too, with the Scion (the artifact that Croft hunts for during the game) making an appearance alongside the famous T-Rex and of course the familiar music chime at the end.

Outside of said trailer, there's not a whole lot of details, other than it will be an action-arcade game for mobile, and it's being developed by Emerald City Games who were responsible for G.I. Joe: War on Cobra and Lionheart Tactics. It's certainly not the first mobile outing for Croft either, with Lara Croft: Relic Run releasing in 2015 taking the Temple Run template, followed by puzzler Lara Croft GO a year later.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is set for launch on mobile devices in 2021.