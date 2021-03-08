A listing for a new collection of the three most recent Tomb Raider titles packaged together as Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy has reportedly leaked on the Microsoft Store.

As spotted by members of the ResetEra forums (and reported by Eurogamer) over the weekend, the trilogy comprises of Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, with all DLC included for all three titles. However, it's not clear at the time of writing if this package will include any Xbox Series X|S upgrades or similar for the new consoles (or of course, if this trilogy pack is also headed for PlayStation 4/5.)

There's no confirmation yet from Microsoft or Square Enix as to the accuracy of the listing, but given this year marks the series' 25th anniversary and with the (since pulled) listing boasting a release date of March 18, expect to hear something sooner rather than later. Hopefully it'll tide over Lara Croft fans for a little while, as we were told earlier this year not to expect a new Tomb Raider game anytime soon although Crystal Dynamics are exploring ways to unify the 'Survivor' and the original timelines.