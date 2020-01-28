Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales launched for the Nintendo Switch today, bringing the role-playing card game to the portable platform (via Gematsu).

The events of Thronebreaker precede those of the first The Witcher game from CD Projekt Red. The player commands armies as Queen Meve—the ruler of Lyria and Rivia—and attempts to take back the Northern Realms from the Nilfgaardian Empire. Thronebreaker shows off five regions of The Continent that were never-before-explored in the series of games, and Queen Meve’s rebel forces are represented with cards. The player must safeguard their alliances, as the card will only remain in the deck as long as they are friendly toward Meve, and there will be consequences for every choice.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is out now on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One. Watch the Switch launch trailer below.