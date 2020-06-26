An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has made a Breath of the Wild-inspired island, and it is incredible.

This player, Kairi, has spent hours and hours and hours (600, ish) designing their island to mimic areas in the open-world Zelda title. It’s incredibly creative, and they’ve put a lot of thought into how the items and terraforming could be used to look like places in Link’s journey. On the beaches, there are Bokoblin camps with spiky fences, campfires, custom patterns, and a washing line, for added flair. There are even red barrels, like the ones Link would explode to cause havoc in combat.