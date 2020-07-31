CD Projekt Red has said that there is no beta for Cyberpunk 2077 happening right now, and emails claiming otherwise are fake.

“If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it's not genuine,” it continued. The game has been delayed twice, even though its content is totally complete. “Those of you who are familiar with the way we make games know that we won’t ship something which is not ready,” said CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński and head of studio Adam Badowski in a statement. “‘Ready when it’s done’ is not just a phrase we say because it sounds right, it’s something we live by even when we know we’ll take the heat for it.”

Cyberpunk 2077 comes to Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on November 19, 2020.