The PlayStation 5 has been officially revealed in last night’s The Future of Gaming event hosted by Sony.

“With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be,” said Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan in a press release. “Worlds will be richer and more beautiful, they’ll captivate your senses in ways you didn’t think possible, and you’ll be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with lightning fast loading. Today’s showcase is just a glimpse of what’s to come in the next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to PS5’s launch with us.”

It offers two models—the standard model with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and the digital model without a disc drive. Honestly, they look largely the same, and the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller and accompanying accessories sport the same sleek white look. The product stands upright rather than on its side, presumably to facilitate heat loss, but it seems like it can be used lying on one of its curved sides.

The choice of colour has been a divisive one, and I encourage children to scribble on the cover plates to make their very own design. One thing that was missing from the showcase is a price tag, and it appears that Sony and Microsoft are playing the long game to see who will state their cost first, and adjust accordingly.

The PlayStation 5 will hit the shelves in holiday 2020.

