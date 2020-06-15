Red Barrels has released a new trailer for The Outlast Trials, revealing the horrors the players will suffer at the hands of the Murkoff Corporation.

Set in the enduring Cold War, the game is a first-person co-op spinoff for up to three players. The new trailer shows Murkoff staff fitting a pair of night vision goggles to the prisoner’s skull. Yes, to their skull. That particular bit of attire is not coming off their face any time soon. Presumably, the players are transferred to a trial, and they must work together or save themselves from the horrors that await them. One thing that has piqued my interest is the fact that the figure chasing the two other patients seems to also be wearing a pair of goggles.

“Human guinea pigs are involuntarily recruited by the good folks at the Murkoff Corporation to test advanced methods of brainwashing and mind control. In a world of distrust, fear, and violence, your morals will be challenged, your endurance tested, and your sanity crushed. All in the name of progress, science, and profit,” read the description from the developer. Is it possible that the players will be encouraged to turn on each other, or they might be faced with no choice when at the mercy of the Murkoff Corporation? I’m curious to say the least.

The Outlast Trials comes to PC in 2021. Watch the new trailer below.



