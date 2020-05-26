Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One is the next Sherlock Holmes game from Frogwares, and it’s a decidedly sunny outing for the sleuthing sonny Jim (via PC Gamer).

Holmes is “not a traditional character” in this one, and will be a very different man to the composed yet eccentric man he will become. “He has this raw talent [for discovering the truth] that's sort of untamed. He's more arrogant, and much more volatile in this game compared to [other] versions,” said a representative for the developer in an interview. Well, I never. Moreover, the mystery will scuttle Holmes from the dim streets of London to an open-world Mediterranean island.

Not all is as it seems, however, and there will be a death(s) in paradise to resolve for the young detective. Holmes will “exploit the environment” in order to continue his investigation without prying eyes. He’ll be able to use weapons, but like the previous games, there is a core focus on looking and listening.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One comes to PC through Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG in 2021. Check out the trailer below.



