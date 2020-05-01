The next Battlefield entry will be released in 2021, according to Electronic Arts (via PC Gamer).

Battlefield 5 and Star Wars: Battlefront 2 are mellowing out, having received their penultimate and ultimate updates; Into the Jungle and The Battle of Scarif, respectively. As a result, developer DICE may focus on the future, and narrow down the woolly window of “2021 to 2022” for the next Battlefield game.

Right now, “the studio [DICE] is focused on the future of Battlefield that we’ll be bringing to players in 2021.” That’s what EA said in an interview with IGN, and it appears that the company wants to get a next-gen Battlefield game out of the door as soon as possible. Battlefield 5 released for PC and current generation consoles in 2018, and this is the longest we’ve gone without a new Battlefield entry.

This is potentially due to the lukewarm reception to the latest game upon launch, and its disappointing sales statistics. Still, DICE stuck to its guns, and the game was supported with numerous updates which added maps, weapons, vehicles, and generally tweaked the game for a better experience.

Battlefield 5 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

