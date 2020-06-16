The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War is a new mobile game drawing from the The Lord of the Rings series of books, and is being developed by NetEase.

The title will be a “visually stunning and completely faithful rendition” of the original material, set in the Third Age of Middle-earth. I will be honest, I’m not sure when that is in the timeline. It’s likely to be BL (Before Legolas), but elves do live a very long time. “With NetEase, we have an excellent partner for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War bringing gamers the mobile experience in this rich universe they are looking for," said Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad. “This adaptation will unlock new opportunities for players to explore the iconic settings and characters of Middle-earth while utilizing their strategic skills in battle.”

It isn’t said whether the game will come to iOS or Android devices or both platforms, or when The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War will be released. Regardless, NetEase is amped to have scored the license to Tolkein’s tales. “The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential and celebrated literary works in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to work with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment again to deliver another exciting game for global players,” said NetEase CEO William Ding.

“With our deep mobile game development experience, world class R&D team and increasing success in the most established mobile game markets in the world, we are confident we can bring these vibrant characters and spirited world of Middle-earth to life, and impress global fans with an inspiring new way to enjoy The Lord of the Rings,” he continued in the press release.

We’ll keep you in the loop once we hear more about The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War.