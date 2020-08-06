The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer mode Factions footage has popped up online, but it’s very blurry (via games radar).

Courtesy of YouTube channel The IrishLizard, the clip is only 11 seconds long, but it’s looking pretty legit. There are characters from The Last of Us Part 2 gunning about, stabbing people, shooting arrows, and the like. Naughty Dog originally stated that the sequel would have a multiplayer mode like its predecessor, which was music to the ears of those who loved Factions. However, it reneged on this when it became clear that the scope of the new multiplayer mode was exceeding what the team was capable of at that stage.

“As we’ve stated, the single-player campaign is far and away the most ambitious project Naughty Dog has ever undertaken,” said the developer in 2019. “Likewise, as development began on the evolution of our Factions mode from The Last of Us Part I, the vision of the team grew beyond an additional mode that could be included with our enormous single-player campaign. Wanting to support both visions, we made the difficult choice that The Last of Us Part II would not include an online mode.”

How this footage ended up online is unknown, especially given that The Last of Us Part 2 was leaked through a weakness in Naughty Dog’s servers. In addition, we don’t have an official confirmation that this is Factions for The Last of Us Part 2 (even though it looks very likely). As a result, we’ll hold our horses for now and update this story when we know more.

The Last of Us Part 2 is out now for PlayStation 4.

