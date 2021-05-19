Naughty Dog has launched a surprise performance patch for 2020's The Last of Us: Part II that allows for the 2020 post-apocalyptic adventure to look even better when played on the PlayStation 5.

The free patch, which has been released today, adds a new toggle in the Display options that allows you to choose a Framerate target, meaning you can enjoy the game in either 60FPS or 30FPS with the rest of the existing enhancements for PlayStation 4 backwards compatible games adjusting to help meet your chosen target. The post on the Naughty Dog website announcing the update also teases that this patch is just the "first step" of working on the PS5, so there could be more to come in the future and they'll reveal more when they have news to share.

The update is available now for The Last of Us Part II when played on the PlayStation 5 with the game also available on the PlayStation 4. It's a most excellent piece of entertainment and well worth your time, as we said in our glowing 9/10 review at the time. While the future of the series is currently very much in the air, co-writer and creator Neil Druckmann apparently has the outline for a third game written, but it is not in production just yet.