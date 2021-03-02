This year's nominations for the 2021 BAFTA Gaming Awards have been announced, celebrating some of our favourite games and gaming moments over the past twelve months, and it's certainly been a strong year with many excellent games up for prizes.

Arguably, PlayStation exclusives have been the big winner this past year, with a whopping thirteen nominations for The Last of Us Part II, eleven for Ghost of Tsushima and seven for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales but there's also plenty of nods for games that appear elsewhere too, including nine for Hades, six for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and five for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Without further ado, here's your nominations for each category.

Animation

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Artistic Achievement

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: ALYX
  • The Last of Us Part II

Audio Achievement

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: ALYX
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British Game

  • Dreams
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys
  • The Last Campfire
  • Röki
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Factorio
  • The Falconeer
  • Röki

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Fortnite
  • No Man's Sky
  • Sea of Thieves

Family

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Before I Forget
  • Dreams
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Spiritfarer
  • Tell Me Why

Game Design

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro's Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: ALYX
  • The Last of Us Part II

Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • VALORANT

Music

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer

Technical Achievement

  • Demon's Souls
  • DOOM Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Flight Simulator
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role:

  • Carla Tassara - Cyberpunk 2077
  • Jeffrey Pierce - The Last of Us Part II
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades
  • Patrick Gallagher - Ghost of Tsushima
  • Shannon Woodward - The Last of Us Part II
  • Troy Baker - The Last of Us Part II

Performer in a Leading Role:

  • Ashley Johnson - The Last of Us Part II
  • Cherami Leigh - Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cody Christian - Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Daisuke Tsuji - Ghost of Tsushima
  • Laura Bailey - The Last of Us Part II
  • Nadji Jeter - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: ALYX
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE Game of the Year (As voted for by the public)

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part II
  • VALORANT

The event itself will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 25 and will be streamed exclusively online and hosted by Elle Osili-Wood. Those wanting to get their votes in for the EE Game of the Year are encouraged to do so over here

