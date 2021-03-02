This year's nominations for the 2021 BAFTA Gaming Awards have been announced, celebrating some of our favourite games and gaming moments over the past twelve months, and it's certainly been a strong year with many excellent games up for prizes.

Arguably, PlayStation exclusives have been the big winner this past year, with a whopping thirteen nominations for The Last of Us Part II, eleven for Ghost of Tsushima and seven for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales but there's also plenty of nods for games that appear elsewhere too, including nine for Hades, six for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and five for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Without further ado, here's your nominations for each category.

Animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: ALYX

The Last of Us Part II

Audio Achievement

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: ALYX

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

British Game

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys

The Last Campfire

Röki

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

The Falconeer

Röki

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Dreams

Fall Guys

Fortnite

No Man's Sky

Sea of Thieves

Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys

Minecraft Dungeons

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

The Last of Us Part II

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro's Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: ALYX

The Last of Us Part II

Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

VALORANT

Music

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

Carrion

Fall Guys

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Technical Achievement

Demon's Souls

DOOM Eternal

Dreams

Flight Simulator

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role:

Carla Tassara - Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffrey Pierce - The Last of Us Part II

Logan Cunningham - Hades

Patrick Gallagher - Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward - The Last of Us Part II

Troy Baker - The Last of Us Part II

Performer in a Leading Role:

Ashley Johnson - The Last of Us Part II

Cherami Leigh - Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Christian - Final Fantasy VII Remake

Daisuke Tsuji - Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey - The Last of Us Part II

Nadji Jeter - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Best Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: ALYX

The Last of Us Part II

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE Game of the Year (As voted for by the public)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

VALORANT

The event itself will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 25 and will be streamed exclusively online and hosted by Elle Osili-Wood. Those wanting to get their votes in for the EE Game of the Year are encouraged to do so over here.