This year's nominations for the 2021 BAFTA Gaming Awards have been announced, celebrating some of our favourite games and gaming moments over the past twelve months, and it's certainly been a strong year with many excellent games up for prizes.
Arguably, PlayStation exclusives have been the big winner this past year, with a whopping thirteen nominations for The Last of Us Part II, eleven for Ghost of Tsushima and seven for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales but there's also plenty of nods for games that appear elsewhere too, including nine for Hades, six for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and five for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.
Without further ado, here's your nominations for each category.
Animation
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Spiritfarer
Artistic Achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dreams
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: ALYX
- The Last of Us Part II
Audio Achievement
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: ALYX
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
British Game
- Dreams
- F1 2020
- Fall Guys
- The Last Campfire
- Röki
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Debut Game
- Airborne Kingdom
- Call of the Sea
- Carrion
- Factorio
- The Falconeer
- Röki
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Fortnite
- No Man's Sky
- Sea of Thieves
Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Dreams
- Fall Guys
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Before I Forget
- Dreams
- The Last of Us Part II
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
Game Design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Astro's Playroom
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: ALYX
- The Last of Us Part II
Multiplayer
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- VALORANT
Music
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Narrative
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Original Property
- Carrion
- Fall Guys
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
Technical Achievement
- Demon's Souls
- DOOM Eternal
- Dreams
- Flight Simulator
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Performer in a Supporting Role:
- Carla Tassara - Cyberpunk 2077
- Jeffrey Pierce - The Last of Us Part II
- Logan Cunningham - Hades
- Patrick Gallagher - Ghost of Tsushima
- Shannon Woodward - The Last of Us Part II
- Troy Baker - The Last of Us Part II
Performer in a Leading Role:
- Ashley Johnson - The Last of Us Part II
- Cherami Leigh - Cyberpunk 2077
- Cody Christian - Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Daisuke Tsuji - Ghost of Tsushima
- Laura Bailey - The Last of Us Part II
- Nadji Jeter - Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Best Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: ALYX
- The Last of Us Part II
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
EE Game of the Year (As voted for by the public)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
- VALORANT
The event itself will take place on the evening of Thursday, March 25 and will be streamed exclusively online and hosted by Elle Osili-Wood. Those wanting to get their votes in for the EE Game of the Year are encouraged to do so over here.