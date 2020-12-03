The latest entry in the long running fighting series King of Fighters XV is set to get its first gameplay trailer on January 7 next year, publisher SNK has announced.

In a press release and accompanying teaser trailer, the company also revealed the first three characters for the upcoming beat-em-up, and (with thanks to translation from IGN) we now know that they'll be Shun'ei from the previous game—who's now acting as the lead protagnist—Kyo from the very first King of Fighters game and Benimaru; all of which had concept art shown off by producer Yasuyuki Oda and creative director Eisuke Ogura in the trailer.

The game was first announced back at EVO 2019, though we've seen very little since. Though no details on platforms or release dates have been mentioned at this time, it does sound like we'll be hearing a lot more in the near future starting with that gameplay trailer on January 7.

For now, check out the King of Fighters XV character announcement trailer's English translation, care of IGN, below.