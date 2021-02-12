It looks like bad news for fans of real-time strategy spin-off Halo Wars, as 343 Industries has said it has no current plans to take the series further than 2017's Halo Wars 2.

The comments came in the latest Halo Waypoint update (as spotted by Eurogamer) where the studio noted it's been four years since the release of the second game, saying "As of today, there is no plan for the development team to re-engage with Halo Wars 2 and we aren’t working on a new game in the series at this time." The team didn't entirely leave fans without hope though, saying "We’re specifically never going to say never because, well, who knows what the future may bring."

As for the reasons for leaving the series behind, despite the warm critical reception for the sequel on Xbox One and PC, the post continued "It really boils down to the realities of finite time, resources, and focus for the studio. The 343 Publishing team has no shortage of ideas and inspiration to pursue for MCC and plenty of ongoing work to support the Halo franchise."

For now, 343 Industries are concentrating on the main series in the form of Halo: Infinite, which is still on course for a Fall release later this year on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.