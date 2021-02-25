Paramount Plus has announced that the Halo television series will finally be arriving on screens on its service in the US from 2022.

The series had previously been said to be debuting on the Showtime network, as they are the production company behind the adaptation. However—as reported by Deadline—it was announced during the ViacomCBS Streaming Event last night that the show will now be heading to the Paramount Plus service in 2022.

Paramount Plus is actually the new name for the CBS All Access service, with the rebrand coming next month and is the exclusive US home to such shows as Star Trek Discovery and Star Trek Picard. However, the service doesn't currently operate in the UK, with those other two shows airing over here on Netflix and Amazon Prime respectively, so at present there's no word on where the Halo TV show will end up over here. Hopefully we'll find out more closer to launch.

The Halo TV series was first announced all the way back in 2013 backed by none other than Steven Spielberg before officially getting a series order at Showtime in the summer of 2018. Production began in earnest in late 2019 before being halted in March of 2020 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. It finally resumed filming in November and will star Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief.

The timing of the release should work out pretty well, hopefully coming not too long after and captialising on Halo Infinite's launch on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One later this year.