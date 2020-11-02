We now know what the next installment in Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures anthology will be called House of Ashes thanks to a teaser trailer at the end of the latest game in the series, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope.

Just as last year's Man of Medan ended on a trailer for the next game, so too has this one (so naturally, mild spoilers ahead although we won't be talking about Little Hope's ending) and as people have been completing it over the weekend, they've posted the trailer online meaning we know a little more bit about it. From what we see it looks like this time we're in the desert with a group of unnamed soldiers seemingly led by a woman that most believe is played by High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale as they encounter an unseen force in a cave system that certainly has some The Decsent-looking vibes.

We're also told that, all being well, this new installment should keep to the almost-yearly schedule they've stuck to so far, releasing in 2021. At the current time platforms and the like haven't been formally announced by Namco Bandai, but it's probably safe to at least expect it on Xbox and PlayStation consoles as well as PC.

Assuming you don't want to wait until you complete Little Hope, you can check out the trailer for yourself below. The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes is set to launch at some point in 2021.