Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the latest chapter in its horror anthology series The Dark Pictures: Little Hope ahead of the game's release later this month.

Focusing on secrets and premonitions, the trailer shows off a little more of the game's action, including the fact that—as with Supermassive's previous games including Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, you'll be able to find trinkets and photos that can trigger premonitions of certain actions you can then utilise the knowledge of to either ensure they come true or try and change your fate and deal with the repercussions.

The game itself will feature Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Midsommar star Will Poulter playing three characters across three different timelines, all tied into the mysterious town of Little Hope and its supernatural links to witch hunts and witch trials.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope is set to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC from October 30.