Developer Supermassive Games has announced a delay to the latest upcoming entry of The Dark Pictures anthology set of horror games, saying that Little Hope won't make its originally intended summer release.

In a statement posted to the game's official Twitter account, CEO of Supermassive and Executive Producer on the game Pete Samuels pointed to the challenges of the 200-person studio now working from home due to the COVID lockdown as a major reason for the delay, saying that 'Our priority, throughout, has been the safety of our team'

'We have now been successfully working from home for some time, with the entire team committed to delivering the best possible games. With that in mind it falls to me to make the unfortunate announcement that Little Hope will be delayed past the Summer release already announced, now targeting Fall 2020.'

The game will be the second in the series following last year's Man of Medan, with a tale of witches and witchhunters in a village from the seventeenth century and starring Will Poulter of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch fame. The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will hopefully release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in Fall 2020.