Book publisher Viz Media has announced that an English language translation of Ask Iwata—consisting of interviews of key Nintendo figures by the late former Nintendo CEO Satoru Iwata—will be heading to bookstores from this April.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the book will span the eras of the Nintendo DS, 3DS, Wii and Wii U and includes a bunch of interviews —some of which are also available to read on Nintendo's website—in paperback form with the likes of Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Earthbound and Mother creator Shigesato Itoi to name but two.

The book was originally announced and released in Japan back in 2019 and published by Itoi's own book publishing company Hobonichi. The English language version will be available from April 13 in the US and on April 15 in the UK and can be pre-ordered now from all good book stores or the publisher's website over here.