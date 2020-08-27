Dontnod Entertainment has added to Tell Me Why’s FAQ so that players are able to inform themselves of any triggering content before playing the game.

An “intimate mystery” following the twins Alyson and Tyler, Tell Me Why sees the two characters reuniting after years apart, and returning to their childhood home in Delos Crossing, Alaska. Alyson and Tyler will have “different memories of key events” and players must choose who they believe. “Ultimately, the choices players make determine the strength of the twins’ bond—and the future course of their lives,” said game director Florent Guillaume. Dontnod Entertainment is also proud to state that Tyler is the “first playable video game hero from a major studio and publisher who is also transgender.”

With regard to telling this sort of story, the developer and publisher have consulted with multiple organisations and people to faithfully create the character. “Thanks to Microsoft and GLAAD’s support, we have been able to include transgender and allied players in every UR test, and they have given us invaluable feedback,” said Guillame. “Tyler only being defined by his gender would be the biggest proof that we failed as writers and storytellers,” added narrative director Stéphane Beauverger.

Adding these questions and answers to the FAQ ahead of the game’s launch is an admirable way of letting players know whether they’ll encounter any triggering content before being faced with it. The answers do contain spoilers, but it’s better to be safe, in my opinion.

Tell Me Why’s first episode launches today for PC and Xbox One.

