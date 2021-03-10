Developer Tribute Games and publisher Dotemu have announced a new side-scrolling beat-up featuring everyone's favourite pizza gobbling turtles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, heading for consoles and PC.

Deliberately evoking the classic 1987 version of the TMNT universe in style, the game will also harken back to 1991 SNES title Turtles in Time, but will also include new abilities "built on a foundation of classic brawling mechanics" that will see Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo and Raphael go from the streets of New York City through to Dimension X, facing off against classic foes such as Bebop, Rocksteady and, of course, Shredder himself.

You can check out the debut trailer with the classic theme tune sung by former Faith No More vocalist Mike Patton below. A specific date has not yet been given for the game just yet, nor has the specific formats, but Teenage Mutant Ninja TUrtles: Shredder's Revenge is expected to launch on PC and consoles once it arrives.