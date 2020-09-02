Publisher Raw Fury has announced that first person tech-noir mystery adventure The Signifier will be releasing on PC on October 15 followed by an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release early next year.

The game puts you in the boots of one Frederick Russell, an AI and psychology expert who utilizes a scanner called a Dreamwalker to step into people's dreams and must step into the memories of a murdered vice-president of this world's biggest tech company. You'll start your investigation in the real world, exploring the crime scene and gathering as much information as you can before you step into the last memories of the victim, where things get a little bit more abstract.

You'll have puzzles to solve in both the real and dream worlds, and you'll also have to reconcile both "objective" memories and the "subjective" dreams of the deceased - with clues pertient to the case in both. The developers also promise "A multi-layer narrative that spirals into a complex web of real-world intrigue as surreal suspense."

You can check out a trailer for The Signifier below. The game is set to release on October 15 on PC via Steam, followed by a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release in "Early 2021".