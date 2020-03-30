Roguelike action-platformer Neon Abyss is coming to PC in 2020, and publisher Team17 has announced it’s coming to consoles, too (via Nintendo Life).

As a member of Hades “Grim Squad,” the player will infiltrate the Abyss to topple the thrones of the New Gods. If they die, the character gains new abilities and powers, to play the game their way and access new areas with incredible loot. Procedurally generated maps, more than 400 items with interesting and combinable buffs, and creepy crawlies of all kinds ensure every run is unique. And, if you need to take a breather from the Abyss, there are minigames, like Piano Performances, Meditation Challenge, Dance Competitions, and more.

Neon Abyss comes to PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One this year. Watch the trailer below.



