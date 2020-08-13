This War of Mine has been added to official academic reading lists for schools in Poland (via Eurogamer).

“Of course, games are already being used in education for teaching maths, chemistry, and developing cognitive abilities,” said Grzegorz Miechowski, studio heads at 11 bit Studios. “But I don't think we've ever encountered a game being officially included in the educational system on a national level as school reading. I'm proud to say 11 bit Studios' work can add to the development of education and culture in our country.”

In Pogoren, Graznavia, a group of civilian survivors eke out an existence while the war rages around them. The player must manage their scarce resources, prevent starvation and disease, and make tough calls which will decide characters’ fates. This fictionalised setting explores and examines the tragic stories of civilians in the Siege of Sarajevo, and the game will be counted amongst the country’s list of recommended materials for sociology, ethics, philosophy and history courses. Students will be able to claim a free copy of the game from September, as long as they are 18 years old due to the age rating.

This War of Mine is out now for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Android.

