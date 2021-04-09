Developer Team Meat has announced that platforming sequel Super Meat Boy Forever will launch on Xbox and PlayStation consoles next week, on April 16.

The game originally released on Nintendo Switch and PC back in December, and sees Meat Boy on a new quest after his and Bandage Girl's child Nugget has been captured by the nefarious Dr. Fetus.

On top of the famed platform shenanigans the original 2010 was known for, Meat Boy has a few new tricks in his arsenal including a super punch and slide and plummet maneuvres. Furthermore, levels in the game randomly generated, with the promise that you'll be able to play the game several times over before you'll ever see a duplicate level.

You can check out the original PC and Switch launch trailer down below. Super Meat Boy Forever will launch on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on April 16.