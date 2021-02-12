Capcom has dropped a bunch of info on what fighting fans can expect in Season 5 of Street Fighter V when it drops later this month, including a surprise new character and more.

The Season will add six new characters to the game's ever-expanding roster, including the previously announced returns of Dan Hibiki, Street Fighter Alpha's Rose and surprise new character Eleven. Dan will have access to his 'Haoh Gadoken' as his first V-Trigger move and benefit from powered up fireballs and uppercuts for his second. Rose meanwhile gets Soul Fortune and Soul Satellite as her V-Skills, and Soul Dimension and Soul Illusion as her V-Triggers.

New character Eleven meanwhile is a sort of mimic character, who can take on the appearance and moveset of any character you currently own in Street Fighter V with a random V-Skill and V-Trigger. He'll be available as a free bonus to anyone who buys one of the new Street Fighter V Season Passes that will be available; namely the Character Pass which grants you Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira and a to-be-announced fifth character. The Premium Pass meanwhile also nets you 26 cosrtumes, 2 stages, all colours for the new characters, 8 titles, 5 Fighter Profile Themes and 100,000 in Fight Money.

Also new this season are two new stages, a new V-Shift mechanic and a bunch of other additions that's a bit much to get into here, but if you're interested you can check out the Capcom Unity post on the changes here or check out the 30-minute video below as well as a character trailer for Eleven. Street Fighter V's Season 5 kicks off from the 22nd February on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.