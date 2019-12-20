The Steam winter sale and the Epic Game Store winter sale have both started, giving you the opportunity to cram your collection with cheap games.

This doesn’t just mean that video games are being offered for less money than they normally would be; there are a few festive quirks and gimmicks to keep in mind.

On Steam, you can accrue Festivity Tokens, which can then be traded for discount vouchers and also a lot of, well, tat: profile backgrounds, chatroom effects and stickers, even emoticons (I thought they were replaced by emojis, but now I’m confused.)

For every £1 you spend on Steam, you will receive 131 Festivity Tokens (5,000 will get you a £3.80 discount voucher), and you can also win these by completing these things called Steam Quests.

On the Epic Games Store, meanwhile, there is further festive madness. When you sign in to your account, you will receive a £10 discount voucher just by clicking a button to claim it. You can use it on a purchase of £13.99 or more; when you do, you will then get another voucher, ad infinitum.

On top of that, Epic is also giving away one game for free every day for the next 12 days, beginning with today, which features Into the Breach.

Steam’s festivities finish on January 2, while Epic's finish on January 1.