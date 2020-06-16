Star Wars Squadrons has now been officially revealed, and the new game will be an “authentic piloting experience” coming to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 (via Tech Radar).

I’m not sure what EA means in delivering “authentic piloting experience” in this game, seeing as Star Wars is not real. Anyway, like the classic titles from LucasArts, X-Wing and TIE Fighter, the game will let the player divert power around the ship while in flight. The ship is customisable, and the single player mode will be set towards the conclusion of the tussle between the Rebellion and the Empire. The multiplayer will offer “intense 5v5 multiplayer dogfights or unite with your squadron to tip the scales in monumental fleet battles.”

Familiar faces from the films will show up, like Wedge Antilles, and the developer hopes to provide a “fully self-contained experience from day one.” Also, it’s getting VR support, if you’re made of stronger stuff and won’t get sweaty or throw up.

Star Wars Squadrons launches for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on October 2. Watch the reveal trailer below.



