EA Motive has seemingly poured cold water on any hopes of additional content or DLC coming to space dogfighting game Star Wars: Squadrons while answering a question during a recent interview.

Speaking to Upload VR, the game's Creative Director Ian Frazier said that while fans should "Never say never" to the prospect of DLC coming down the line, it wasn't really in the way the developers had envisioned the mid-priced game, saying: "as far as our philosophy goes we’re not trying to treat the game as a live service."

“We don’t want to say, ‘It’s almost done!’ and then dribble out more of it over time, which to be honest is how most games work these days. So we’ve tried to treat it in kind of an old-school approach saying, ‘You’ve paid the $40, this is the game and it’s entirely self-contained. We’re not planning to add more content, this is the game, and we hope you understand the value proposition.'"

It's a shame in some ways, as we quite enjoyed our time with the game as you can read in our review, but there's definitely valid points about the title's lower price point and it's certainly nice to have a tighter, self contained experience that can be finished over a weekend as opposed to your 150-hour epics that we still feel guilty about not finding the time to complete.

Star Wars: Squadrons is out now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.