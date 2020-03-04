A listing for a mysterious Star Wars: Project Maverick has apparently appeared on the European PlayStation Store. (via VideoGamesChronicle)

The listing was apparently unearthed by Twitter account PSN releases, which tracks new additions to the PlayStation Store, with the above official looking image attached. It follows from reports a couple of weeks ago that EA were working on two other Star Wars projects, including a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

There's no word if this is related to those - although another Twitter user quoted the tweet to Kotaku's Jason Schreier if he'd heard of the release, to which he simply replied yes and implied it was the smaller of the two projects, so it looks like there may be some merit to this leak.

EA are, at the time of writing, yet to comment on the speculation. If we hear any official confirmation, we'll let you know more.