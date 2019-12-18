Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel could already be in the works

It looks as though a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order might be in the works already.

Developer Respawn Entertainment has posted three new job openings, all of them specifically for the interior Star Wars team.

As spotted by GamesRadar, the positions being advertised are for a senior character artist, a senior software engineer, and a level designer. The descriptions for each job make it clear that the successful applicant would be working on a Star Wars game.

It isn’t stated explixitly that the game in question will be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but it makes sense, given that Respawn hit on a winning formula with the game (I liked it), and that EA—owning the Star Wars licence until 2023—would want as many easy wins as possible.

Given that Fallen Order only came out last month, we likely won't hear anything official on this for a while.