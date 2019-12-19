Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has received a new patch, which has made changes to the game’s core mechanics—its combat and platforming.

The patch notes state that the combat has been made a little more responsive, saying, “We’ve updated Cal so that he is more responsive during combat. This change includes tweaks to stagger reactions, kicks, flybacks, staff parry and sprint attacks.”

This will come as good news to those who found the combat slightly subdued; it seemed to take inspiration from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, only it didn’t take enough at times, with parries—which should be the game’s bread and butter—seeming sluggish.

The platforming has also been tweaked, fixing “an issue that would cause ledge grabs and climbing to sometimes behave incorrectly.”

On top of those key changes, there are a number of smaller bug fixes and tweaks. To see the full patch notes, go here. Oh, and I liked Fallen Order; it had its share of flaws, but it was very fun.