The long-awaited S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has been given a new, grim trailer, as part of Microsoft’s July showcase, and it looks quite, quite Stalkery.

Check out the trailer:

As you can see, with the thick metal vaults, the rusty ferris wheels, and the strange, shimmering blobs, things look apocalyptic, grey, and grim—but in the sort of way that’s appealing to people, particularly the people who enjoyed S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl, a PC game that came out in 2007.

A post on the official Xbox site reads:

“This is our most immersive world yet… The previous S.T.A.L.K.E.R. games introduced A-Life—a living world simulating system. The reimagined version of this system, which we call A-Life 2.0, will control the state of the world and the behavior of characters and mutants, making the Zone ever-changing and truly alive. Countless events and encounters will happen every moment—even if you are not around to witness them with your own eyes.”

We don’t know exactly when we will get to witness them with our own eyes, however; the game is scheduled for release on Xbox Series X and PC, but no release date was given.