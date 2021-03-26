Developer GSC Game World has offered up a six minute insight into the progress of the upcoming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 to mark the 14th anniversary of the original S.T.A.L.K.E.R: Shadow of Chernobyl.

The video shows off some work-in-progress footage of the new updated costumes for two of the factions in the game, Duty and Freedom. The two factions have very different views on the radioactive "Zone" at the heart of the world's mutations and anomalies with one seeing it as the future, while the other is determined to stop it spreading any further.

As well as that, we get a glimpse at a couple of the weapons you'll be able to pick up in the wasteland, with over 30 guns promised in the final game with plenty of modifications for each one. Finally, we also get a glimpse of a curious bit of tech as we're treated to a close up of a character's teeth. The studio has developed a custom teeth tool that allows them to change individual teeth and ensure that every human in the game has a one-of-a-kind smile.

Check out the video for yourself below (care of IGN). S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but GSC promise to share more on the post-apocalyptic shooter, including gameplay footage, later this year. The game is currently expected for Xbox Series X|S and PC.