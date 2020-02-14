Square Enix dropped the opening movie for Final Fantasy VII Remake, and it looks stunning (via Destructoid).

It pans over Midgar, showing off its heaving industry and rattling highways, and the people who make their way through its narrow, alleys and towering buildings. Aerith sits enraptured watching the Mako leak from a pipeline, and Cloud and co. take over the train on its way to the Shinra Corporation, thereby setting the scene for the first playable moments of the game. “I’m confident that playing through this title will expand your expectations just like the world that extends beyond Midgar,” said director Tetsuya Nomura, and in this shiny new opening movie, the game seems to be passing with flying colours.

Final Fantasy VII Remake will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 10, 2020. Watch the opening movie below.