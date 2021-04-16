Square Enix has moved to shoot down a rumour that it was being considered for acquisition from several buyers after reports emerged overnight.

The original reports came from Bloomberg Japan, who claimed that the Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel's Avengers publisher was being courted by several interested parties and cited "two bank officials familiar with the situation" as their source, although it wasn't clear if those parties were interested mainly in Square Enix's games division or the entire company as a whole.

However, Square Enix flatly denied the claims in a statement it released today, (spotted by our friends at Xbox Achievements) which reads "Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement by SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses."

Analyst Dr Serkan Toto on Twitter noted that Square Enix's stock rose by 13.80% following the rumours, but it looks like for now the company will be remaining independent and won't be following in the footsteps of Codemasters' recent acquisition by EA, Bethesda's purchase by Microsoft and the far too many studios to list here being bought by Embracer Group.