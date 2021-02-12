Developer Thunder Lotus has announced that its afterlife spirit management title Spiritfarer will be receiving three new content updates in 2021.

As detailed with a roadmap on the studio's blog, all three updates will be completely free of charge and include four new spirits you'll have to help on their way. The first update in Spring will bring Lily, who's said to be Stella's younger sister and bring more content for her story too. It'll also include improved co-op thanks to a brand new UI and a new co-operative fishing activity.

Then in Summer, Beverly will be added to the game, along with a new station knosn as the Archive Room that has its own set of collectables in Acetate Sheets. Then, in Fall we'll be getting two spirits for the price as one as Jackie and Daria arrive, who'll reside on a new island with a run down hospital. All three updates will also include quality of life improvements, and the latter two will include new boat buildings and recipies with the final update also including a new event.

We really enjoyed our time with Spiritfarer—check out our verdict on the game over here. It's available now on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.