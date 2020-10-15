Spider-Man: Miles Morales has had more gameplay footage released overnight, this time revealing that Miles will get to meet the incredibly adorable Spider-Cat.

Revealed as part of US publication Game Informer's ongoing exclusive coverage, the cat features as part of a mission you'll be undertaking during your adventures in New York City, and the best part is once he's rescued you'll be able to unlock a specific bonus costume that allows you to carry the adorable feline around via backpack. Even better, when wearing his outfit, Spider-Cat will help take part in some of Miles' finishing manouvres, with a brief glimpse of him getting his claws dirty at the end of the footage.

If you're familar with the previous Spider-Man game, you'll be very aware that developers Insomniac loved to use the bonus costumes to throw in references to the character's many multimedia appearances from across the series' 58-year history and Spider-Cat himself is no exception. He appears to be a nod to the Earth-999 version of the character in the comics who first appeared in 2011's 'Spider-Island: I Love New York City #1'.

You can check out the footage, care of Game Informer, for yourself below. Spider-Man: Miles Morales lands on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12 and November 19.