The Spider-Man: Miles Morales launch trailer is here, setting the table for the upcoming web-slinging adventure from Insomniac ahead of its launch later this week.

The trailer, which you can see below, gives us a glimpse of Miles' story which will take place after the events of 2018's Spider-Man with characters returning characters such as (of course) Peter Parker and old foe Rhino as well as new faces such as Miles' best friend Ganke Lee and his mother, Rio Morales.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set for release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea on November 12 followed by a UK and rest of the world release for the PlayStation 5 version on November 19.