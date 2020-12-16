Developer Mossmouth has announced that hit platformer Spelunky and its sequel Spelunky 2 will both be heading to Nintendo Switch by Summer 2021.

The games, which see players trying to decend through an ever-changing series of levels to amass a wealth of treasure will both come to the handheld with local multiplayer for the first game and local and online multiplayer modes—both co-op and competitive—intact.

Spelunky 2 originally launched for PlayStation 4 and PC earlier this year, and creator Derek Yu has recently announced the launch of the public beta of the online multiplayer on PC which will also eventually make its way to the PlayStation 4 version next month and crossplay is also planned — although there's no word as yet whether the Nintendo Switch version will get this crossplay too.

Check out a trailer for both games below. Spelunky and Spelunky 2 are set to be available on Nintendo Switch through the Nintendo eShop from Summer 2021.