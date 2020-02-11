Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! touches down on PlayStation VR in late February, and it’s bringing a story mode, returning voice talent, and calorie counting features (via WccfTech).

The game is made by Grounding Inc., which is a studio comprised of former Sega developers who worked on the original Space Channel games. The player will groove and jive along with Ulala as a rookie reporter for Space Channel using the PlayStation Move controllers, as a first for the series. Ulala will be voiced by Cherami Leigh, and Jaguar will be voiced by Tom Clarke-Hill, just like the classic games. There will also be a Trial Dance mode that sets up a playlist of 100 dances in a row as an endurance exercise; players will even be able to calculate the calories burnt during their dance session. 

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash arrives on PSVR on February 25 in North America and February 26 in Europe. Watch the launch trailer below. 


 

Carry on the conversation on the VideoGamer forums!