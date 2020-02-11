Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! touches down on PlayStation VR in late February, and it’s bringing a story mode, returning voice talent, and calorie counting features (via WccfTech).

The game is made by Grounding Inc., which is a studio comprised of former Sega developers who worked on the original Space Channel games. The player will groove and jive along with Ulala as a rookie reporter for Space Channel using the PlayStation Move controllers, as a first for the series. Ulala will be voiced by Cherami Leigh, and Jaguar will be voiced by Tom Clarke-Hill, just like the classic games. There will also be a Trial Dance mode that sets up a playlist of 100 dances in a row as an endurance exercise; players will even be able to calculate the calories burnt during their dance session.

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash arrives on PSVR on February 25 in North America and February 26 in Europe. Watch the launch trailer below.



