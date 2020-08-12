Atomic Heart, the immersive first-person shooter from Mundfish, is on its way to the next generation of hardware (via Gematsu).

“Our game will have no loading screens due to [the] fast SSD,” said the developer to IGN. “Next-gen hardware also provides an exclusive opportunity to fulfill our artistic vision and deliver our game with stunning visuals with no downgrading, which was absolutely essential for current gen.” These “stunning visuals” include a strange goo which suspends fish that swim in its globules, robot bees, spooky androids, all set within a Soviet research facility, known as VDNKH.

That’s as much as we know about the game thus far, and that’s intentional. “The game kicks off when robots start attacking people. P-3 will have to investigate what has caused all these events and deal with what (or who?) is behind all of this,” said Mundfish, evidently keeping mum for now. We did get a good look at a mini boss trapped within the halls of VDNKH. Plyush is “not the biggest nor is it the deadliest foe” contained within the facility, but it is certainly the most spaghetti-ish.

Atomic Heart comes to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. Watch new gameplay below.



