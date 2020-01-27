Bandai Namco has released a new trailer over the weekend to showcase the next upcoming DLC fighter for beat-em-up SoulCalibur VI, and it's a crossover with another weapons-based fighter as Samurai Shodown's Haohmaru joins the roster.

Revealed over the weekend at this year's Japan EVO Tournament, the gameplay trailer - which we've embedded below - shows the poster child of the SNK franchise fits well in the world of Soul Calibur, and can more than hold his own in a fight against the rest of the SoulCalibur cast.

He'll be the second fighter in SoulCalibur VI's Season Pass 2, following Hilde who launched back in November. Two more fighers are set to join the fray in the pass, although their details are being kept close to Project Soul's chest for the time being. Haohmaru doesn't have a specific release date yet, but is scheduled for release for SoulCalibur VI on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 'Spring 2020'.