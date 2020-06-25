Sony has started a public PlayStation Bug Bounty program which will pay people up to $50,000 if they’re able to identify security issues with the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Network.

“To date, we have been running our bug bounty program privately with some researchers. We recognize the valuable role that the research community plays in enhancing security, so we’re excited to announce our program for the broader community,” said Sony in the announcement, and stated that the program is in collaboration with HackerOne.

At the moment, the average reward is about $400, and Sony has paid out almost $174,000 to hackers so far. The company asks that people act in good faith and share the information promptly and without coercion. “For the PlayStation 4 system, accessories and operating system, we will accept submissions on the current released or beta version of system software,” it qualified. “PlayStation may at its discretion accept submissions on earlier versions of system software on a case by case basis.”

