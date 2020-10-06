PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has said that he expects sales of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console to reach 7 million units by the end of March 2021.

Speaking to Korean outlet Naver Sports (spotted and translated by Eurogamer) Ryan said "We think the PS5 will sell more in its first fiscal year than [we] sold in the first fiscal year at the time of PS4 launch." The PlayStation 4 managed to notch up a total of seven million consoles worldwide by April 2014, following the console's Western launch in November 2013 and Japanese launch in February 2014 according to the company's own figures.

Earlier this year reports cicrulated that Sony was cutting down production of the PlayStation 5 consoles by 4 million according to Bloomberg, which was later refuted by a Sony statement provided to GamesIndustry.biz, saying "We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production."

Reaffirming the company's commitment to the next generation consoles and the games on them, Ryan also added in the interview to Naver Sports: "We'll excite fans around the world with the best exclusive games on the market today and deliver a truly next-generation device experience that will captivate them."

PlayStation 5 is set to launch on November 12 in the US, Canada, Mexico, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea and November 19 for UK and the Rest of the World.